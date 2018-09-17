FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) - There was a multi-car accident on I-75 Northbound in Northern Kentucky on Sunday night, according to police.
The crash occurred at Mile 183, between 18 and Turfway.
The accident involved entrapment.
Police report that victims were taken to several hospitals in Edgewood, Florence, Ft. Thomas, Covington and University of Cincinnati.
Nine squad cars were dispatched to the scene. There is no report on the status of any of the victims.
Police in Boone County say that part of I-75 is completely shut down as a result of the crash.
