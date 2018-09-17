NKY police warn of man approaching students waiting for bus

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Florence police have sent out a warning about a man approaching students waiting for the bus.
Police say a man recently drove up to two girls and asked them if they needed a ride. They said, “No,” and told their parents.
Investigators say he was in what appeared to be a Cadillac Escalade. He’s described as a white 30-year-old man with a blonde goatee.
Florence area residents are encouraged to contact police if they see a man with this description in an SUV.
