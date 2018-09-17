NKY police warn of man approaching students waiting for bus

Florence police are asking residents to be on the lookout after they say a man approached girls at a bus stop.
September 17, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Florence police have sent out a warning about a man approaching students waiting for the bus.

Police say a man recently drove up to two girls and asked them if they needed a ride. They said, “No,” and told their parents.

Investigators say he was in what appeared to be a Cadillac Escalade. He’s described as a white 30-year-old man with a blonde goatee.

Florence area residents are encouraged to contact police if they see a man with this description in an SUV.

