Oldham Co. High principal arrested for DUI

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - A traffic stop of a reckless driver led to the arrest of the principal of Oldham County High School for driving under the influence.
Angela Newcomb, 40, of La Grange, was arrested just before 3 a.m. Sept. 16.
An arrest report by La Grange police says Newcomb’s car was stopped at 2:37 a.m. after an officer saw the vehicle driving erratically on S. 1st Street. The car, which was heading southbound, had crossed the double yellow line and was going the wrong way in the northbound lanes.
The officer said Newcomb’s speech was slurred and when asked what time it was she answered 1:30 a.m. There was also an odor of alcohol coming from the car and Newcomb failed a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report. Newcomb told police she had been out with friends.
A breathalyzer test administered to Newcomb approximately 30 minutes after her arrest registered 0.129. The legal limit in Kentucky is 0.08.
Oldham County Schools released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
Superintendent Greg Schultz met with Oldham County High School Principal Dr. Angela Newcomb this afternoon. Dr. Newcomb will be taking the rest of the week off to address personal matters. She anticipates being back at work on Monday, September 24.
At this time, district administration will wait on taking any personnel action, pending the outcome of legal proceedings.
Resident Dorothy Lawson said she believes the school district should take serious action when a school leader is arrested.
“It’s not a good example for our kids,” Lawson said. “If they (students) see them(leaders) doing it ‚they say it’s ok for me to do it.”
Lawson says it's particularly important now as this is the second time in just a few months, that an Oldham County High School leader has been arrested.
In June, Oldham County High teacher and Choir Director Haley Reed, 35, was charged with rape, sodomy, and unlawful transaction with a minor. Police say she admitted having sex with a juvenile multiple times on school property.
Newcomb was booked into the Oldham County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and reckless driving. She was later released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 1.
We messaged Newcomb for comment about her arrest but did not get a response.
