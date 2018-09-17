OSP: Child in toy car hit and killed

HILLSBORO, OH (FOX19) - A child in a toy car was hit and killed in Highland County over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The accident was reported in Hillsboro on South East Street north of Muntz Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said the driver of a northbound dark green, 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse struck the boy as he crossed the street in the car.
The child was taken to Highland District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they said.
His name was not released.
Paint Creek Fire and EMS and the Hillsboro Police Department also responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
