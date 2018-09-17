Rescue training closes top floor of Midtown garage

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - The top floor of the Midtown Parking Garage at Fifth and Scott streets in Covington will be closed to parking Monday through the end of the day Wednesday.
Members of the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team will be rappelling off the side of the garage to practice mid-air rope rescues.
Such rescues would be necessary if, for example, a medical emergency or equipment malfunction involved a window washer, or somebody working on a cell phone tower, said Mike Bloemer, Assistant Chief of Operations and Training for the Covington Fire Department.
"It's an adrenaline rush for sure," Bloemer said.
Seven members of Covington’s Fire Department are members of the team, and several instructors come from the department as well.
The training will take place Wednesday. The extra days will give allow time to get vehicles cleared off the top deck.
