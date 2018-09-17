Services Monday for Oak Hills student killed in River Road wreck

DELHI TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - The family and friends of an Oak Hills High School student killed in car crash last week will pay their final respects Monday.
Visitation for 17-year-old Conner Cain is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5261 Foley Rd., Delhi Township.
His funeral will follow.
His family is asking those who attend to wear pajama pants and hoodies in honor of their son.
The Oak Hills High School student died in a two-vehicle accident on River Road in Sedamsville the morning of Sept. 10.
It’s not clear why Cain’s vehicle crossed the double yellow line and hit an oncoming vehicle.
Cincinnati police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
The driver of the vehicle struck by Cain’s was treated and released at the scene, police have said.
Cain’s friends and family honored the teen at the high school’s football game Friday.
“Conner Strong” decorated the fence surrounding the football field.
“Conner Strong” could also be seen on t-shirts.
Balloons were released in his memory, and a moment of silence was held before the game.
Cain’s friends said he was a happy, funny and outgoing teen who took it upon himself to make their day better.
They also say he loved football and basketball.
They are planning a tackle football game in his honor
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.