Diaper design changes research-based, says P&G rep

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A spokesperson with Procter and Gamble says ongoing research with parents has prompted new graphics on certain diapers.
A story published Sunday by the New York Post suggested some parents felt Sesame Street characters featured on Pampers diapers lacked female representation.
The topic was featured on FOX19′s 4 p.m. show Monday, and a short web story was posted thereafter. It said that P&G, the maker of Pampers, started quietly replacing Sesame Street characters this summer.
After the story had been posted, Laura Dressman, with P&G Baby Care Communications, reached out via email to clarify.
“As part of our ongoing research with parents, we have heard a growing desire for variety within the Pampers diaper lines, so we recently introduced new colorful graphics on our Swaddlers and Cruisers diapers,” Dressman wrote. “This allows us to offer new designs across our entire portfolio, including the beloved Sesame Street characters."
More of her email can be read below:
"The story speculating on our decision to make graphic changes based on gender is inaccurate. As a proud partner of Sesame Street for over 15 years, we love featuring Sesame Street’s iconic characters on our Pampers Baby Dry diapers. We’ve always included a range of Sesame’s characters – male and female (although we know from research that children love the characters equally). This includes Elmo, Zoe, Cookie, Rosita, Big Bird, and Oscar among others.
