Sheriff: Men arrested after Brown County chase, shooting

BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Two men are in custody after a chase and shooting involving Brown County deputies Sunday night.
Authorities say they attempted to stop a silver SUV on New Harmony Salem Road around 8 p.m. The vehicle went through a yard and back onto the roadway when a deputy exited his cruiser, they said.
The SUV reached speeds of about 80 mph during the ensuing chase, during which the driver shot at deputies, striking the lead vehicle, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle later crashed in the front yard of a Maple Grove Road residence, flipping and landing upside-down.
Authorities say multiple firearms were recovered from the vehicle.
Michael Hall, 36, and Daniel Allen, 37, now face charges of having weapons under disability, attempted murder, and other criminal and traffic violations. Authorities say they were the driver and passenger of the SUV, respectively.
They were treated at Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital before they were taken to the Sheriff’s Office.
