Showers as remnants of Florence arrive

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Showers are in the forecast Monday morning as the remnants of Florence rotate through the area.
Locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially in our southeastern most counties.
Showers will continue into the afternoon and start to taper off this evening.
Heavy downpours will be a concern.
Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s.
Dry skies are in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday.
Showers are expected to return to the region Friday into the weekend.
