Fifth Third shooting motive may never be known, ballistic helmets coming for firefighters

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said Monday it remains unclear what prompted a 29-year-old man to try to shoot as many people as he could the morning of Sept. 6 at Fifth Third Bank’s world headquarters Downtown.
“We’ve dug as much as we can on that,” Assistant Cincinnati Police Chief Mike John told City Council’s Law and Public Safety Committee. “There are no red flags. I don’t think we’ll ever know."
Omar Santa Perez fired a total of 35 rounds before four Cincinnati police officers who responded within a matter of three and a half minutes.
In that short time span, he killed two contractors and a bank employee, Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48. and wounded two bank employees, Brian Sarver and Whitney Austin.
Perez also fired at a Cincinnati police officer before officers fired through the front lobby glass and killed him.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has praised their actions as heroic and cleared them in the shooting, saying they violated no use of force policies.
“They did everything we wanted them to do and more,” John said.
The city’s 911 call takers took six 911 calls within the first few minutes and 205 calls total in the first hour, two times the normal number of calls reported Jayson Dunn, director of the city’s emergency communication center.
He specifically praised call taker Cathy Malone. He said she spoke at length to a frightened woman who locked herself in the bathroom at Graeter’s during the shooting and the two women later met in person at the 911 center.
The city’s fire department has some lessons to learn, however, after the shooting, Chief Roy Winston told Council.
The first medic and fire units were on scene in under five minutes, he said, but firefighters realized they need to train more closely with police on responding to these kinds of incidents and look into getting medical equipment for mass shootings.
And firefighters may not have had all the protective equipment they needed, he said.
The fire department received ballistic vests over the last year, and now ballistic helmets appear to be in their future.
On Monday, the committee requested the fire department look into the cost of outfitting each firefighter with a ballistic helmet.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.