Tri-State animal rescue workers leave for the Carolina coast

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Animal shelters in North and South Carolina are packed. Now, volunteers with Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue will head down to do their part.
Their hope, to make room in the shelters for the strays whose families are looking for them, and bring back dogs and cats needing a good home.
The founder of Louie’s Legacy is in South Carolina, lining up dogs and cats from those overwhelmed shelters. She flew in Sunday night, ahead of the crews headed down there Monday night. That’ll ease some of the stress on the pets and people rescuing them.
Louie’s Legacy Administrative Assistant Julie Owens is in charge of making sure everything is in order. She’s not traveling with crews this year, but she remembers what Houston looked like after Hurricane Harvey.
“Everybody kind of walks around like deer in the headlights, its very chaotic, so they’re stressed. You’ll put them in a van for a long time with a bunch of animals... it’s stressful.” Owens said.
That’s where you can help. These dogs and cats will need loving families to welcome them when they return later this week. The rescue desperately needs people who want to foster to fill out application on their website.
The volunteers who leave Monday night will return Wednesday night. Another crew will head out after them, to continue their work.
