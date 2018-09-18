Bengals sign Randy Bullock to contract extension

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The Bengals signed kicker Randy Bullock to a contract extension through the 2020 season.
Bullock, a seventh-year player, has converted 27 of 30 field goals since joining the Bengals during the 2016 season. This season, Bullock has made all four of his field goals and his 20 points are most in the AFC.
Bullock has played for five NFL teams and has converted better than 83-percent of his career field goals.
Bullock had been in the final year of a two-year contract.
The first place Bengals play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
