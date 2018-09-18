Colerain, Kings, Wyoming top first OHSAA computer ratings

COLUMBUS, OH (WXIX) - Three Tri-State teams are tops in their Divisions in the first week of high school football computer ratings released by the OHSAA.
Colerain, Kings and Wyoming are first in their respective regional ratings. The top eight teams in each region after the final week of the regular season will qualify for the playoffs.
Here are the teams of local interest and how they stack up in their regional ratings after four weeks:
DIVISION I
1. Colerain
2. Mason
3. Elder
4. Oak Hills
5. Princeton
T-6. Moeller
T-6. Lebanon
8. Sycamore
9. Fairfield
T-10. Lakota East
T-10. St. Xavier
DIVISION II
1. Kings
3. La Salle
4. Little Miami
5. Edgewood
9. Winton Woods
10. Anderson
11. Turpin
DIVISION III
3. Fenwick
T-8. Badin
DIVISION IV
1. Wyoming
3. Indian Hill
4. Batavia
6. Clinton-Massie
8. Taft
11. Aiken
12. Roger Bacon
DIVISION V
2. Middletown Madison
6. Mariemont
8. Purcell Marian
10. CNE
11. Madeira
DIVISION VI
5. Deer Park
9. CCD
DIVISION VII
6. MVCA
12. Gamble Montessori
