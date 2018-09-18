Colerain, Kings, Wyoming top first OHSAA computer ratings

Ohio releases first high school football computer ratings

Colerain, Kings, Wyoming top first OHSAA computer ratings
Colerain running back Syncere Jones runs for a first down in the Division 1 Football Regional Finals at Mason High School in Mason Ohio. (Jim Owens, Cincinnati Enquirer)
September 18, 2018 at 2:36 PM EST - Updated September 18 at 2:36 PM

COLUMBUS, OH (WXIX) - Three Tri-State teams are tops in their Divisions in the first week of high school football computer ratings released by the OHSAA.

Colerain running back Syncere Jones runs for a first down in the Division 1 Football Regional Finals at Mason High School in Mason Ohio. (Jim Owens, Cincinnati Enquirer)
Colerain running back Syncere Jones runs for a first down in the Division 1 Football Regional Finals at Mason High School in Mason Ohio. (Jim Owens, Cincinnati Enquirer)

Colerain, Kings and Wyoming are first in their respective regional ratings. The top eight teams in each region after the final week of the regular season will qualify for the playoffs.

Here are the teams of local interest and how they stack up in their regional ratings after four weeks:

DIVISION I

1. Colerain

2. Mason

3. Elder

4. Oak Hills

5. Princeton

T-6. Moeller

T-6. Lebanon

8. Sycamore

9. Fairfield

T-10. Lakota East

T-10. St. Xavier

DIVISION II

1. Kings

3. La Salle

4. Little Miami

5. Edgewood

9. Winton Woods

10. Anderson

11. Turpin

DIVISION III

3. Fenwick

T-8. Badin

DIVISION IV

1. Wyoming

3. Indian Hill

4. Batavia

6. Clinton-Massie

8. Taft

11. Aiken

12. Roger Bacon

DIVISION V

2. Middletown Madison

6. Mariemont

8. Purcell Marian

10. CNE

11. Madeira

DIVISION VI

5. Deer Park

9. CCD

DIVISION VII

6. MVCA

12. Gamble Montessori

Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.