Crash causes major delays SB I-71

SYCAMORE TWP, OH (FOX19) - A crash caused major delays on southbound Interstate 71 earlier Tuesday morning.
The highway was partially blocked between Montgomery Road and Red Bank Road for about an hour due to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi tractor-trailer about 6:30 a.m.
At one point, the drive time is up to 41 minutes with vehicles crawling through the area.
