FCC announces playoff ticket information

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - With the USL Cup Playoffs starting in just four weeks, FC Cincinnati has announced ticket information for its potential first two games at Nippert Stadium.
The only USL team to have clinched a berth in the postseason so far, FCC is guaranteed to host at least the first two rounds should they advance past the first round.
The first playoff game will be on October 20 at Nippert Stadium with first kick set for 4 p.m. Should Cincinnati advance, they will host the Eastern Conference Semifinal on October 27 at Nippert.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on September 24, current season ticket holders will have an exclusive four-day window to secure their existing seats and purchase additional seats for the club’s postseason run.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on September 28, fans who have placed deposits for 2019 season tickets will have an opportunity to secure playoffs tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 1 at 10 a.m.
Ticket locations and prices will remain consistent with the current 2018 regular season pricing for the first two rounds of the playoffs.
