Feels like summer

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Look for some patchy fog this morning, otherwise minus a slight chance of a pop up late today, we will be warmer with some sunshine and a high of 87.
Warm and humid air continues through Thursday.
Highs may even come close to 90 Thursday!
Showers and storms become possible Friday evening and remain scattered through the weekend.
While Saturday looks more dry than wet, the heaviest rain is possible Sunday.
The good news: Our temperatures will break and, instead of being above normal, we will drop below normal by Saturday with highs in the low-to-mid 70’s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.