Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt set to open Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s that time of year to get spooked at Kings Island.
Roller coasters won’t be the only attractions conjuring up screams this fall at Kings Island. The popular annual event marks its 12th season with two new scare zones, a new indoor maze and new show.
More than 20 rides also are open, including Banshee, Diamondback, The Beast and Mystic Timbers.
Tickets are as low as $31.99 when purchased online and in advance at visitkingsisland.com. Admission is free with a Gold Pass. When guests purchase a 2019 Gold Pass, it also includes unlimited visits to 2018’s Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.
Halloween Haunt is open Friday and Saturday nights through October 27.
