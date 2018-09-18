Man used stolen credit cards for purchases around Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a group of people involved in a theft and forgery incident.
Police say a man in a blue shirt used a stolen credit card to buy things across the city. They were able to identify the suspect and his friends through surveillance images.
The images show the suspect wearing a blue shirt with a logo over the left chest area, with a black hat, and khaki shorts.
The other men in the photos were with him at the time of the crime, police say.
The group includes a man in a Cincinnati Reds shirt, a man in a striped polo shirt and gray hat, a man in a black polo and khaki shorts, and a man in a light red shirt with khaki shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Roth at 513-352-5442.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.