Man used stolen credit cards for purchases around Cincinnati, police say
By Sarah Hager | September 18, 2018 at 12:55 PM EST - Updated September 18 at 12:55 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a group of people involved in a theft and forgery incident.

Police say a man in a blue shirt used a stolen credit card to buy things across the city. They were able to identify the suspect and his friends through surveillance images.

The images show the suspect wearing a blue shirt with a logo over the left chest area, with a black hat, and khaki shorts.

Cincinnati police say a this man is wanted for stealing a credit card and using it for purchases across the city. ((Cincinnati police))

The other men in the photos were with him at the time of the crime, police say.

Cincinnati police say this group was with the man wanted for theft and forgery at the time of the crime. ((Cincinnati police))

The group includes a man in a Cincinnati Reds shirt, a man in a striped polo shirt and gray hat, a man in a black polo and khaki shorts, and a man in a light red shirt with khaki shorts.

Cincinnati police say this group was with the man wanted for theft and forgery at the time of the crime. ((Cincinnati police))

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Roth at 513-352-5442.

