Matthew 25: Ministries ‘urgently needs donations’ for Florence victims

BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) -A local international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization said it “urgently needs donations” for victims of Hurricane Florence.
Matthew 25: Ministries have a response team that will be heading to the disaster area this week. They are in communication with contacts there and, based on that feedback, are seeking donations to assist with relief and recovery:
∙ Money: Donate online, mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242
∙ Personal Care Products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion etc.
∙ Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves etc.
∙ Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels etc.
∙ Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion etc.
∙ First-Aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs etc.
∙ Clean-up Supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, masks, shovels, screwdrivers, saws, trash bags etc.
∙ Candles and Flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.
Hurricane Florence struck the North Carolina coast early Friday as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 90 mph.
Heavy rain and the storm surge have brought extreme flooding well inland from the coast.
As of Tuesday morning, the death toll has risen to 32 after tornadoes ripped through Virginia.
Matthew 25’s Disaster Response Team expects to deploy later this week, once local authorities permit entry into the disaster zone and they can guarantee the safety and security of their team and response units.
The non-profit’s fleet of Disaster Response vehicles is assembled and loaded up at their Blue Ash location in preparation for rapid deployment.
Matthew 25’s Disaster Response Fleet includes two Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Units that can do up to 300 loads of laundry a day, an Ice Unit that can produce up to 10,000 pounds of ice a day as well as two customized panel trucks loaded with supplies such as P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products, Cintas first aid and safety kits and supplies, and additional items such as Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, Tide Pods, generators, fans and tarps.
For the most current information on Matthew 25’s response, please visit their website www.m25m.org or follow Matthew 25 on Facebook and Twitter.
