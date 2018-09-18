Matthew 25: Ministries ‘urgently needs donations’ for Florence victims

Matthew 25’s Disaster Response Fleet includes two Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Units that can do up to 300 loads of laundry a day, an Ice Unit that can produce up to 10,000 pounds of ice a day as well as two customized panel trucks loaded with supplies such as P&G personal care kits, household and cleaning products, Cintas first aid and safety kits and supplies, and additional items such as Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper, Tide Pods, generators, fans and tarps.