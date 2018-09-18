NDA, SHDHS Team Up to Fight Cancer

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Saint Henry District High School and Notre Dame Academy will team up once again to fight breast cancer.
It’s the annual “Playing for a Purpose” volleyball game at Thomas More College.
Both schools sell special T-shirts leading up to the game, with the money going towards cancer charities.
This year, the money will go to the I Have Wings Breast Cancer Foundation.
This isn’t just some run of the mill volleyball game; it’s the largest game in Northern Kentucky with plenty of special events and more than 1,200 fans.
And almost all of them will be decked out in pink.
The doors open at 4pm on Friday with the triple header kicking off with the Freshmen playing at 5pm, followed by JV, and then Varsity.
Tickets are just $5, but hurry, because it will sell out.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.