Police seek missing teen last seen Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Franklin Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 16.
Chelsea Lamb-Stephenson, was last seen in Franklin around 10 p.m.
She is described as 5′ 2″, 224 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, grey Bronco’s hoodie, black jeans with holes, and white Adidas shoes. She was walking towards Millard Drive.
Lamb-Stephenson used to live in Mason, Ohio, but recently moved to Williams, Indiana. Police said she and her mother were in Franklin visiting friends on when Chelsea went missing.
Chelsea also has friends in the Fairborn and Dayton area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Stewart at the Franklin Police Department at 937-746-2882.
