Summertime weather for Tuesday evening

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Warm and humid air in residence over the FOX19 NOW Tuesday evening so if you are out and about it will feel like summer.
The remainder of the week will be warm to hot and many home thermometers will top out around 90°.
Showers and storms arrive Friday evening and hang around the Tri State, mainly well south of the city, as scattered showers over the weekend.
With thicker cloud cover the weekend looks much cooler. With highs just a bit below or a bit above 70°.
