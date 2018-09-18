2018 Toy Hall of Fame nominees: Which ones did you play with?

(RNN) – Will it be chalk? What about Chutes and Ladders? The Magic 8 Ball seems like a good bet.
The National Museum of Play is out with the finalists for the Toy Hall of Fame class of 2018. These 12 nominees have entertained children for decades – and quite a few adults too.
American Girl dolls
The original Mini-Me. These dolls first came out in 1995 and were designed to look like their owners, including matching outfits.
Chalk
A toy for the ages. How long has chalk been popular? Just ask your Paleolithic friends.
Chutes and Ladders
Based on an ancient Indian game, Chutes and Ladders came to the U.S. during World War II. Roll the dice, climb your way to victory or slide to defeat.
Fisher-Price Corn Popper
A favorite toddler toy since 1957. What could be better than stumbling across the living room while pushing around something with bright-colored balls that makes a loud popping noise.
Magic 8 Ball
The toy will all the the answers of the universe in the palm of your hand was introduced in 1946. Ask a question, shake the cue ball and wait for one of 20 answers to surface.
Masters of the Universe toys
These action figures on steroids first came out in the early 1980s with the “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” cartoon series.
Pinball
So popular, the barroom and arcade favorite inspired the Who classic “Pinball Wizard.” The game’s roots can be traced back to an 18th century French parlor game.
Sled
This winter-time classic started out with a practical purpose – to move things across icy terrain. But humans soon discovered they could be used for fun.
Tic-tac-toe
Who knew a three-by-three square and a few Xs and Os could be so much fun? The game’s been around for thousands of years. In 1952, it was programmed into a computer, making it the one of the first video games. We’ve all seen “War Games.”
Tickle Me Elmo
To the delight of toddlers and the bane of their parents, this super-cute version of the Sesame Street character took Christmas by storm in 1996. How much tickling can you stomach?
Tudor electric football
A vibrating field, plastic players, a felt football and hours of fun. The “Madden Football” of its day. It didn’t have graphics or computerized player stats, but no one cared.
Uno
This classic card game is easy to learn – get rid of all your cards to win - and enjoyed by all ages. Variations on the basic theme have kept it popular for nearly 50 years.
The latest inductees will be announced on November 8.
The Toy Hall of Fame already includes:
· 1998 – Barbie, Frisbee, Crayola Crayons, Etch A Sketch, LEGO, Marbles, Monopoly, Play-Doh, Tinkertoy, Teddy Bear and Erector Set
· 1999 – Duncan Yo-Yo, Lincoln Logs, Wagon, Roller Skates, View-Master and Hula Hoop
· 2000 – Bicycle, Jump Rope, Mr. Potato Head, Slinky and Jacks
· 2001 – Silly Putty and Tonka Trucks
· 2002 – Jigsaw Puzzle and Ragged Ann
· 2003 – Alphabet blocks and Checkers
· 2004 – G.I. Joe, Scrabble, and Rocking Horse
· 2005 – Candy Land, Jack-in-the-Box and Cardboard Box
· 2006 – Easy-Bake Oven and Lionel Trains
· 2007 – Atari 2600 game system, Ragged Andy and Kite
· 2008 – Baby doll, Stick and Skate Board
· 2009 – Ball, Nintendo Game Boy and Big Wheel
· 2010 – Playing Cards and The Game of Life
· 2011 – Blanket, Dollhouse and Hot Wheels
· 2012 – Dominoes and Star Wars Action Figures
· 2013 – Chess and Rubber Duck
· 2014 – Bubbles, Rubik’s Cube and Little Green Army Men
· 2015 – Puppet, Twister and Super Soaker
· 2016 – Dungeons & Dragons, Swing and Fisher-Price Little People
· 2017 – Clue, Wiffle Ball and Paper Airplane
