Tri-State woman says father’s home used as target for homemade bombs

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - A Tri-State woman says her father’s home is being used as a target for homemade bombs, and she’s trying to figure out who’s making them.
Her dad’s home is in College Corner, about 6 miles northwest of Oxford, Ohio. She says the most recent bomb did not go off -- but others have -- causing damage to their yards (she says she lives next door to her father).
She says a bomb squad came to the home and classified the bombs as a low-level IED, or improvised explosive device, adding police in Preble County continue to investigate.
FOX19 will continue to update this story as more details become available.
