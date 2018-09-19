Car drifts left of center, kills 1 in Dixie Hwy crash

FRANKLIN TWP, OH (FOX19) - A person was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday on Dixie Highway.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. near Stonyrill Lane in Warren County. Authorities say a Honda Odyssey went left of center, striking a Kia Forte head-on. The passenger of the Kia, Betty Sandlin, 67, of Middletown, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passengers of the Odyssey were taken to Atrium Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
