Couple arrested after son, 4, darts in front of bus in ‘excessively soiled diaper’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville couple has been arrested after their 4-year-old son darted out into the road in front of a Jefferson County Public Schools' bus.
Two JCPS employees called police after the incident on Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday morning, and while they waited for officers to arrive, they tried to help the boy and had to change an “excessively soiled diaper.”
James and Christina Coleman told officers they had no idea their son had left the house early Tuesday morning, according to their arrest reports.
But officers said the same issue was reported twice on Monday.
Neighbors Lacey and Becky Clark said the boy waited in their home for hours both days while police looked for his parents.
“He looked like he didn’t have his diaper changed, nothing like that,” Lacey Clark said. “He looked neglected. The first time, the cops came and we did end up taking him back home. We thought ‘yeah, kids get out, it happens.’ But the second day he almost got hit by a bus. Obviously the kid’s not being watched like he’s supposed to or he wouldn’t have gotten out again.”
The Clarks consider it a miracle that the boy survived.
“It hurts and to see a kid like that get out because anything could happen,” Lacey Clark said.
They know firsthand how badly it could have ended. Nearly 20 years ago, 3-year-old relative Mickey Wayne Oakes wandered into a neighbor’s yard and was mauled by a group of dogs.
“It tore me up because it was my nephew that got killed when he was itty bitty,” Becky Clark said. “It just brought back memories from then. So it’s like I said it really hit home and we wouldn’t want to see that happen to any other kid.”
Both suspects are now charged with wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor. Each is being held on $15,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.