DeWine, Cordray go head-to-head in 1st gubernatorial debate

DAYTON, OH (WOIO) - It’s a tight governor’s race in Ohio, and all eyes will be on candidates Mike DeWine and Richard Cordray as they face off in the first of three debates ahead of the November election.
DeWine, the Republican Ohio Attorney General, and Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, are slated to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Dayton.
Watch the debate live, here:
Future debates are scheduled for Oct. 1 in Marietta and Oct. 8 in Cleveland.
Former President Barack Obama, who’s on a nationwide tour to bolster Democratic support, campaigned for Cordray in Cleveland on Sept. 13.
Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, was in Ohio the same day to raise funds for Republican candidates including DeWine.
The winner of the November general election will succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich.
