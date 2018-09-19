Dry and warm conditions in the forecast

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Today, outside of a spotty shower or isolated thunderstorm, dry and warm conditions are in the forecast. Daytime highs will touch 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Another day with daytime highs in the low 90s is on tap for tomorrow. A stronger cold front will sweep across the region Friday. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will be possible.
Autumn officially begins Saturday and it will be much cooler in the wake of the cold front. Daytime highs, over the weekend, will only be in the low/mid 70s.
