Dry, warm weather continues

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - As of 2 p.m., when the NWS reports high temperatures for the day, so far at CVG the high had reached 89. This may turn out to be day #36 with 90 of warmer heat this season.
Thursday looks to be Day #37 at 90 or warmer.
A spotty shower or isolated thunderstorm may pop but all showers will die out by mid evening. Most of us will not see rainfall.
A strong cold front will sweep across the region Friday. Bringing rumbles of thunder, some heavy showers and a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms. Friday could be a First Alert Weather Day.
Autumn officially begins Saturday.
The autumnal equinox occurs at 9:54 p.m. EDT, that is when the vertical rays of the sun cross the equator heading south.
Temperatures will be much cooler in the wake of the cold front over the weekend and medium range models say cooler weather is here to stay into mid October.
Daytime highs, over the weekend, will only be in the low/mid 70s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.