FCC breaking ground on new practice center

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati is set to break ground on its new practice center in Milford.
The groundbreaking ceremony is Wednesday afternoon at the Lila Avenue site.
Cincinnati-based MSA Sport is designing the building, Turner Construction will be building the $30 million facility, which is privately financed by the team.
The team says the center covers 23.6 acres of land, with 3 full size and fully-lit soccer fields and a 30,000 square foot building that will serve as the team headquarters.
There will also be space dedicated to the FCC Academy teams and a maintenance facility.
The center will also host several soccer events each year, including scrimmages, FCC Academy games and local soccer tournaments.
It is expected to open by July of 2019.
Wednesday’s ceremony is at 2p.m. The team is expected to announce the facilities naming partner.
