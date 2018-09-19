Free dental services return with Cincy Care to Share

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - 10 years! Cincy Care to Share (CCTS), hosted by Advance Dentistry & Sea of Smiles, has been going strong for a decade.
This year, the event takes place on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 7 am until 2 pm. According to U.S. News & World Report, many Americans don’t see the dentist unless something is wrong, and 56 percent of those without dental insurance skip preventive treatment altogether.
Free adult dental services will be provided at Advance Dentistry (5823 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227) in Fairfax. Services offered include one cleaning, one filling, or one extraction for anyone 18 years and older. Patients will be registered on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration ends at 2 pm.
Free pediatric services (ages 3-10) will be provided by the team at Sea of Smiles (1319 Nagel Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255) in Anderson Township. Services are being provided from 7:30 am – 1 pm by appointment only. Call (513) 474-6777 to register.
Advance Dentistry is also partnering with other healthcare providers to offer additional basic health services such as flu shots and vision screenings.
“It’s amazing to think we’ve been doing this for 10 years,” said Dr. Sayre of Advance Dentistry. “We started with a little idea and have seen Cincy Care to Share grow every year during the last decade, providing well over 1500 services to those in need.”
Last year, staff performed more than 300 dental services as part of CCTS. That’s more than 40 people helped every hour of the CCTS day.
For more information, go to: http://cincycaretoshare.com/
