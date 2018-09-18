Kentucky ranked 9th in nation of women murdered by men

The Violence Policy Center has published the study annually for 21 years, during which the national rate of women murdered by men in single victim/single offender incidents has dropped 24 percent - from 1.57 per 100,000 in 1996 to 1.20 per 100,000 in 2016. However, since reaching a low of 1.08 in 2014, the rate has increased in each of the last two years, with 2016’s rate of 1.20 per 100,000 up 11 percent since 2014.