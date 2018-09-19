Maple Knoll Village to unveil ServUS Lab

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Maple Knoll Village is celebrating a new addition.
The community center will hold a public ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 18, at 4 p.m. to celebrate the launch of its new ServUS Lab.
The festivities will include a technology demonstration and refreshments.
Maple Knoll partnered with Roundtower Technology to create a ServUS Lab and Resource Center.
The goal is to integrate residents, staff, university students and technology providers in a space to create new solutions to improve senior living quality.
They aim to make the space space an incubator that will not only bring new technology driven solutions to Maple Knoll residents but have the potential of creating standards in the industry and bring new products and services to the market.
For more information, please contact Megan Ulrich at 513-782-2423.
Maple Knoll Village is a non-profit continuing care community located on a 54-acre campus in Springdale.
