Matthew 25: Ministries on their way to the Carolinas

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Several volunteers with the Matthew 25: Ministries organization are heading to the Carolinas. They left on Wednesday with truckloads of supplies for people who’ve been affected by Hurricane Florence.
“The things that we take are personal care, cleaning supplies, first aid and safety," Matthew 25: Ministries CEO Tim Mettey said. "Pretty much everything they need to start rebuilding and getting back to normal.”
The disaster relief team is on their way to a staging location just outside of North Carolina. They plan to help out in anyway they can as soon as they get there. Additional truck loads of supplies are on the way as well. We’re told volunteers plan to get there by Thursday afternoon and start helping out on Friday.
They will stay there for as long as they’re needed.
“It means a lot for us to be able to do," Mettey said. "We are representing Cincinnati. Cincinnati is so generous always. It’s great for us to be able to send our team down and be able to start getting supplies to the people that need it quickly.”
Their mission doesn’t stop here. We’re told they are in need and are always accepting donations. You can contact the organization at 513-793-6256 or visit their website.
