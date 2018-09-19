2 men plead guilty to stealing more than 70 firearms from gun stores

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two men pleaded guilty to crimes related to theft from gun stores in Ohio and Kentucky.
Ronquieze Head, 36, and Seronte Newby, 30, each pleaded to one count of conspiracy to commit theft and two counts of theft from a federal firearms licensee. Head also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Court documents state Head and Newby stole approximately 20 firearms from a gun store in Sharonville, Ohio on July 2, 2017. On July 8, 2017, they stole approximately 22 firearms from a gun store in Florence, Ky. Finally, the pair stole approximately 32 weapons from a third gun store in Springboro, Ohio on July 16, 2017.
Both were indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2017.
Conspiracy to commit theft is punishable by up to five years in prison. Theft from a federal firearms licensee, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm are each crimes punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
