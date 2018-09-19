Mermaids return to Newport Aqaurium

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If you visit Newport Aquarium in the coming weeks, don’t be surprised if you spot a mythical half-human sea creature in the water.
For the first time ever, guests will get to explore the all new Mermaid Cove, where a mermaid can swim right up and meet them.
Guests will now have three opportunities to see and interact with mermaids throughout Newport Aquarium.
“Newport Aquarium’s mermaids are a tradition families looks forward to every year,” said Eric Rose, Executive Director at Newport Aquarium. “Mermaids are ocean advocates, and help share important conservation messages like saying ‘no’ to plastic bags, and skipping single-use plastic straws.”
The Mermaid experience is included in regular admission to the aquarium.
The mermaids will enchant guests from Sept. 28 to Oct. 14.
