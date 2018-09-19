Muggy Wednesday morning commute expected

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The official high temperature at CVG Tuesday was 90 degrees, the 35th time it has been that warm or warmer this season.
Warm and humid air in residence over the FOX19 NOW viewing area will make for a muggy morning commute with dry roads and a few patches of fog. The remainder of the week will be warm to hot and many home thermometers will top out around 90 degrees.
Showers and storms arrive Friday late in the day and hang around the Tri State, well south of the city, as scattered showers.
With thicker cloud cover the weekend looks much cooler with highs just a bit below or a bit above 70 degrees.
