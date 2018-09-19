N. Korea agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too

Washington wants North Korea to outline the entirety of its nuclear program, and its response to Wednesday's joint statement from the Koreas remains to be seen. While the declaration appears to fall short of what Washington wants, President Donald Trump has maintained that he and Kim have a solid relationship and both leaders have expressed interest in meeting again after their June summit in Singapore. North Korea has been demanding a declaration formally ending the Korean War, which was stopped in 1953 by a ceasefire, but neither leader mentioned it as they read the joint statement.