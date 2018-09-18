Northeast Ohio high school student earns perfect score on ACT

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio high school senior is looking towards continuing his education at a prestigious college after notching a perfect ACT score.
Matthew Rossi, a student at Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, received a perfect ACT score of 36.
His perfect score is earned by only one-tenth of 1 percent of the more than 2 million students who take the ACT exam annually.
In addition, Rossi scored a 1490 out of a possible 1520 on his PSAT and maintains a 4.653 GPA while participating in several extracurricular activities including the captain of the soccer team, tennis team member, and a member of the school’s debate team.
Rossi was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist because of his academic accomplishments. Being named a semifinalist puts Rossi in contention for one of 7,500 exclusive scholarships.
Rossi is planning to major in Biochemical Engineering next year at Stanford University or the University of Notre Dame.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.