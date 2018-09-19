Parade, #TeamBrody T-shirts planned for boy tackling brain cancer

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Family, friends and members of the community are coming together to try and put a smile on Brody Allen’s face.
The 2-year-old is tackling terminal brain cancer, a devastating diagnosis the family received back in May. Since then, the focus has been keeping Brody cheerful. The family recently spread a little Christmas cheer -- albeit a little early -- for the boy.
Now, an official Brody T-shirt has been approved and pre-orders are open.
A parade is being planned for Sunday, Sept. 23. The family says that if you are attending the parade, use the code BRODY when ordering the shirt, so it will be ready for you to pick up before the parade. The family says the shirts will be in the McDonald’s parking lot at Northgate on Sunday. Click or tap here for more information.
If you still want to make a donation or send Brody a Christmas card, you can. The address is 9696 Adair Court, Cincinnati 45251. A GoFundMe has been set up.
