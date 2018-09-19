2 people get into verbal altercation before fatal crash, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One person was killed in an accident in Crosby Township on Wednesday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
Neil said the driver and passenger had been involved in a verbal altercation just prior to the crash on New Haven Road around 8:25 a.m.
The Ford F150 being driven by 41-year-old Davis Loveless traveled off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment. The truck then struck a large tree.
James Warr, 46, suffered fatal injuries.
Police said neither occupant was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.