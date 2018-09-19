Princeton football forced to forfeit three wins

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The Princeton high school football team has been forced to forfeit three wins this season after the district and OHSAA learned of the Vikings playing with an ineligible player following Friday night’s “hail mary” win over Lakota East.
Fox19 Now obtained a statement from the Princeton Superintendent Tom Burton.
"On the evening of September 16, the District was notified of a potential eligibility issue for one of our varsity football players. On Monday morning, District and athletic department officials met to review the situation and immediately called the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) to notify them of our pending investigation.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) statute of eligibility for players requires students to have a minimum of five (5) one-credit courses or the equivalent, each of which counts towards graduation. On Tuesday, we confirmed the transcripts of the student make him academically ineligible to play. The district has a procedure in place to check eligibility, however, in this one case, the process was not followed to completion. We have ensured compliance with OHSAA and in accordance, have forfeited each win, changing our varsity football record from 3-1, to 0-4.
Throughout the process, district officials met personally with the football players and coaches, as well as communicated with parents of players via our all call system. We have added additional steps and people to the process of checking eligibility to ensure this situation will never happen again.
We are distraught that our hard-working students must face consequences due to a mistake they did not make. We regret how this error will impact our football players, their families, fans, and the entire educational community."
Princeton, now 0-4, will host Middletown Friday night at 7 p.m.
