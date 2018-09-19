Princeton football forced to forfeit three wins

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) statute of eligibility for players requires students to have a minimum of five (5) one-credit courses or the equivalent, each of which counts towards graduation. On Tuesday, we confirmed the transcripts of the student make him academically ineligible to play. The district has a procedure in place to check eligibility, however, in this one case, the process was not followed to completion. We have ensured compliance with OHSAA and in accordance, have forfeited each win, changing our varsity football record from 3-1, to 0-4.