Truth Test: Political expert weighs in on Ohio campaign ads

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - How do some of the campaign advertisements in the race for governor of Ohio stack up on the “truth test?” We had a political expert take a look.
“I think there’s a tendency to exaggerate. There’s a tendency to take advantage,” says Case Western Political Science Professor Joe White. He quickly flagged problems among claims from both candidates.
White watched and shared his thoughts on the television ad that claims Richard Cordray’s plan "would allow drug dealers to remain on our streets, even when they’re caught with enough fentanyl to kill 10,000 people.”
White says, “This does seem like a misrepresentation. The issue in question has to do with people who are using, not dealing.”
In a Facebook post, Cordray says Mike DeWine refuses to collect fines from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for campaign finance violations.
Here’s how White sees that claim. “The activity occurred long before DeWine was attorney general and there were legal difficulties in collecting the fine.”
White also took issue with the television ad that claims, “When Richard Cordray was attorney general, 12,000 rape kits went untested.”
White says, “This was not something that was Mr. Cordray’s responsibility to do in the first place and when it became an issue, Mr. Cordray began the process of working on it, that Mr. DeWine completed.”
The professor says voters should always fact check and do their own research before making a decision on a candidate.
And these are just a few examples, we’ll be taking snapshots of campaign advertisements from other races in the coming days.
