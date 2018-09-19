Warm, humid air continues

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Warm and humid air will continue over the next few days before a cold front will bring less humid air this weekend.
Wednesday morning a few patches of fog, otherwise dry with temperatures in the upper 60’s.
Look for a daytime high of 90 degrees today with sunny skies. Thursday much the same with a high of 91 degrees and sun and cloud mix.
Showers and storms arrive Friday late in the day and hang around the Tri State, well south of the city, as scattered showers.
With thicker cloud cover the weekend looks much cooler with highs just a bit below or a bit above 70 degrees, and as of now trending more dry both Saturday and Sunday.
