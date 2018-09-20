Likely final day of 90-degree heat

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The heat continues for one more day before our transition day on Friday as cooler air works in for the weekend.
Thursday will be hot with a high of 90 degrees, likely the final 90 degree high temperature of the season.
A strong cold front will sweep across the region Friday, bringing rumbles of thunder, some heavy showers and a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms by evening.
Autumn will officially begin Saturday.
The autumn equinox is set to occur at 9:54 p.m. when the vertical rays of the sun cross the equator heading south.
Temperatures will be much cooler in the wake of the cold front over the weekend.
Medium range models say cooler weather is here to stay into mid-October.
Daytime highs over the weekend will only be in the low-mid 70s with a few spots no warmer than the upper 60s.
We stay mainly dry this weekend with our next chance of rain and thunder on Monday.
