Bird scooters banned at Oktoberfest

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Do you see those new motorized scooters popping up all over town?
You won’t at Oktoberfest this weekend.
Cincinnati police want to remind you they are not permitted.
In fact, the only wheels allowed at the fest will be strollers and wheelchairs, so leave your bikes, skateboards and roller blades at home.
If you choose to ride a scooter to Oktoberfest, you will be asked to leave it in a place where it won’t get in the way of the festival.
