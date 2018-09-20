Caregivers needed for Hurricane Florence animal rescues

At least 24 animals rescued from the Carolinas have been brought to Cincinnati. (Lauren Artino)
By Melissa Neeley | September 20, 2018 at 1:21 PM EST - Updated September 20 at 1:29 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Animals rescued from areas affected by Hurricane Florence are getting help from a Cincinnati shelter.

Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue is taking in several dozen animals left without a place to stay because of storm and flood damage to their homes or shelters.

The rescue is asking community members to volunteer to be a temporary caregiver to those animals in need.

Those interested can contact Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue or fill out a foster form online.

