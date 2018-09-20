Cincinnati bans electric scooters from sidewalks

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council passed an emergency ordinance Wednesday that states electric scooters are banned from sidewalks.
Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman said those caught on sidewalks with electric scooters also could be fined.
“Bird” scooters showed up in Cincinnati in late July and now “Lime” scooters can be seen in the area.
Since these scooters started popping up there have been guidelines from the company’s website and the city on how to use them.
Keeping the scooter off the sidewalks is one of them.
You must also be 18 with a valid drivers license.
Also, if you’re thinking you’ll zip in and around Oktoberfest Zinzinnati on a scooter this weekend, pump your breaks.
Cincinnati Police say they are banned from the festival.
Only strollers and wheelchairs are allowed.
