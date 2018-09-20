City Council passes pair of downtown parking ordinances

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Council passed a pair of ordinances which will change parking in several neighborhoods in and around the downtown area.
Several of the changes were outlined in a memo sent out by Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney this past week. The memo outlines the addition of a Special Parking Permit Program (SPPP) for residential parking. Permits would cost a proposed $60 per year and a reduced cost permit would also be offered for $25 per year.
When the program launches, 500 parking spaces would be available and are only available for use by SPPP permit holders.
Council also passed an ordinance that drops the off-street parking requirements for new development and rehab projects in Over-The-Rhine, Pendleton, the Central Business District and adjacent portions of the West End and Mount Auburn (these areas are referred to as the “Walkable Urban Core”).
The SPPP is estimated to have an initial cost to the city of approximately $180,000 and on-going costs are estimated at $73,000 annually (which is expected to be covered by the permit SPPP permit fees).
