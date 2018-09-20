City officials: Ride your scooter on sidewalks and you will be fined

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - They’re compact, cost effective and convenient. You’ve probably seen E-Scooters around town.
But now, two weeks after legislation surrounding how to keep you safe while riding these was introduced, city officials have laws in place that crack down on those not following the rules.
Rules that users agree to before they jump on board. One of those listed..riders are not allowed to operate scooters on sidewalks.
If you’re caught riding an e-scooter on a sidewalk and you’re older than 16, Councilman Chris Smitherman tells us you could be fined $76.00.
Right now, Cincinnati police are working on how they’ll enforce this.
“Warning people on the streets, that’s all officer discretion and messaging we try to get out. Because we want to be fair to people.But, eventually, we have to realize people are causing violations on these and they have to be held accountable.” said CPD Captain, Michael Neville.
Even with that fair warning, Downtown resident, Felicia Smith says people won’t stop.
“It’s safer on the sidewalk than the street because you have to worry about the cars hitting you. You can’t win or lose here.
